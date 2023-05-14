Zambesigold Price Down 24.4% Over Last Week (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $55.63 million and approximately $118,284.81 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

