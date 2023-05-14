Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,259,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $331,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $183.62. 1,267,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,563. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

