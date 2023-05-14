Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $198,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $114.33 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.77.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

