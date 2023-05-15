1,646 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.96. 423,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,692. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.48 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

