2,315 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.45. The stock had a trading volume of 154,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.68.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

