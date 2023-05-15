2,485 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $215.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

