29,600 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Bought by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 4.1% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after buying an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after buying an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,806,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,958,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.76. 20,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

