3,000 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock worth $3,975,488 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.88.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

