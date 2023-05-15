339,619 Shares in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 339,619 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 78,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

