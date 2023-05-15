4D Molecular Therapeutics’ (FDMT) “Reiterates” Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by stock analysts at 92 Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 103,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,087. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $591.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Insider Activity

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $377,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,617.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after purchasing an additional 229,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

