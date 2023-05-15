500.com Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

500.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

INSE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of INSE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 106,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,675. The company has a market cap of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after buying an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 131,850 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

