500.com Reaffirms Reiterates Rating for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 3.2 %

VTYX traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,067. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,613,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,275 shares of company stock worth $15,311,611 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

