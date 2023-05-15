500.com Reiterates “Reiterates” Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reiterated by analysts at 500.com in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

HARP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HARP traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.77. 105,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,157. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 212.23% and a negative return on equity of 299.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

