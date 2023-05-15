678 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,232,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.75. The stock had a trading volume of 567,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $362.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

