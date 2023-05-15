73,225 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, hitting $138.88. 295,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.74.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,377,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,329 shares of company stock worth $45,878,762. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

