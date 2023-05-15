88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,446,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 15th total of 5,903,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EEENF remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,054,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269,515. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
