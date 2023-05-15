89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.88

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.88 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 515816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
89bio Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.77.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in 89bio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
