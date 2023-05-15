A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,633. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

