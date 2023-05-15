Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Acala Token has a market cap of $38.19 million and $1.35 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 0.99983559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

