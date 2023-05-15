Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $543,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,320,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 171,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $817.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

About Accel Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

