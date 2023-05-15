Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $543,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,320,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Accel Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 171,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $817.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.24. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.