Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Update

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.51. 2,762,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,362. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average is $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

