Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $70,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

