AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AFC Gamma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.64%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 124.44%.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

