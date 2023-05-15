AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 13,889.29%.

NYSE AIM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

