AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 13,889.29%.
AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance
NYSE AIM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.05.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile
AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.
