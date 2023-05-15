AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.7 days.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABSSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment focuses in rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding related chemicals.

