Alexander J. Denner Purchases 290,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $3,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,195,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Innoviva Price Performance

Shares of INVA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 764,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $16.67.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 64.56% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Innoviva by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.