Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $92,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -716.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

