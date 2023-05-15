Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.
In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ALKS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
