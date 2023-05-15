AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,973 shares of company stock valued at $37,000 over the last ninety days. 39.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AlloVir by 33.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at $4,964,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AlloVir by 138.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AlloVir Trading Up 11.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $4.28. 92,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,531. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.