AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 6,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.9 days.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

In other AlloVir news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,973 shares of company stock valued at $37,000 over the last ninety days. 39.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AlloVir by 33.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AlloVir by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter valued at $4,964,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AlloVir by 138.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

AlloVir Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $4.28. 92,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,531. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that AlloVir will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

