Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.06. 502,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,024,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Specifically, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares in the company, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,176,808 shares of company stock worth $992,440,872. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Articles

