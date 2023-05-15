Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 8.1%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.80. 1,535,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,219,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 0.25%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

