Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

Featured Stories

