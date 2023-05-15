Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.41

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.41 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 22013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.33.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

