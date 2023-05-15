Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ambev from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Ambev has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 11,204,526 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 73.8% during the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 250,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 111,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

