American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 372,676 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 5.6% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 747,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.