American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American National Bankshares news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley bought 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American National Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

AMNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

American National Bankshares stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,970. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

