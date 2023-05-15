American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $197.50. 730,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,877. The firm has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

