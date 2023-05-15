Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

AMGN traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

