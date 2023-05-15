Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in April

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 320,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,545.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTXAF remained flat at $20.67 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Ampol has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.67.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

