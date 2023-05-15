Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMLX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -0.84.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 183,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
