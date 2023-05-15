Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 16.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMLX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -0.84.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,489,849.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 862,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,489,849.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,588 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after buying an additional 235,683 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 183,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

