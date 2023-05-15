Analysts Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target at $11.63

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

