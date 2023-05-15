Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $72.84

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

CRSP stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

