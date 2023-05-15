Analysts Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Price Target at $92.33

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ORA. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NYSE ORA opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.38.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,613 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

