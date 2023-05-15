Analysts Set Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Target Price at $582.40

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC raised Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.18) to GBX 602 ($7.60) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.44) to GBX 530 ($6.69) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Rightmove Stock Performance

RTMVY opened at $13.89 on Monday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

