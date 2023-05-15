Analysts Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Target Price at $6.70

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Riskified by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Riskified by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. Riskified has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $754.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.72 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

