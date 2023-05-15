Analysts Set Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target at $95.50

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ STRA opened at $80.32 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

