Analyzing GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Accelera Innovations and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GeneDx has a consensus price target of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,125.63%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accelera Innovations and GeneDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GeneDx $234.69 million 0.74 -$548.98 million ($30.69) -0.23

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Accelera Innovations

Accelera Innovations, Inc. operates as a development stage company with interests in providing healthcare services. It provides care services, including pediatrics, geriatrics, critical care, billing, practice management, administrative services to doctors and other clinicians and in-house psychiatric evaluations. The company was founded on April 29, 2008 by Geoff Thompson and is headquartered in Frankfort, IL.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

