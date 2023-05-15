Andrew Paradise Buys 157,344 Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Paradise purchased 157,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,539.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,456,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,155.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Paradise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Andrew Paradise purchased 1,342,656 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $698,181.12.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Andrew Paradise acquired 1,500,000 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

SKLZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,846,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,771. Skillz Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Skillz by 266.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

