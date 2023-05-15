Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 10,950,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOUS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HOUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 510,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $625.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.32.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

