Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 12,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 967,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,090. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $8,275,584 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

